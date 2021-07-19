Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Kenneth Eugene Poole, 90, of Yakima, WA passed away on June 28th, 2021 at his home. Ken was born in Yakima on October 4th, 1930, to Jesse and Ardeth Flint Poole. After his mother passed away, he was raised in the Nile area by his father and Hazel Poole. He graduated from Naches High School in 1949, and soon went to work for the saw mill in Naches which later became Boise Cascade. He continued to work for Boise Cascade until his retirement. He married his life-time sweetheart, Mary Layne, on May 23rd, 1952. Together they raised two children, Estelle Marks and Dennis Poole. Dad was a hard worker, not only at Boise Cascade but also as a part of the fruit industry, growing apples, pears and cherries for SnoKist in the Gleed area.
In his retirement years Dad enjoyed traveling with Mary, spending time at their Cliffdell cabin, wood carving and spending time with family. He loved telling stories of his growing up years in the Nile and all his antics with squirrels, birds and ants.
He is survived by his wife at home, Mary, his brother Charles “Butch” Poole (Nelda), his daughter and son-in-law, Estelle and Steve Marks of Pasco, WA, his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Kathy Poole of Yakima. He is also survived by grandchildren Nick Marks (Jennell), Erik Marks (Jessie), and Laura Noonan (Tim). He dearly loved his nine great-grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, and loved seeing and following them all on Facebook. Special thanks to the folks at HopeBridge Home Health for the wonderful care they gave dad the last 2 ½ years.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park followed by a Memorial service at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima beginning 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
