Kenneth D. Edwards passed away peacefully at home Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born March 23, 1935 in Renton, WA to Clifford Edwards and Florence Benson. He graduated from Renton High School in 1953. He was involved in sports lettering in track, football and basketball. He then joined the Army, serving in Korea. Using his GI bill, he attended and graduated from Central in Ellensburg. He met his wife Patty Hotsko here. She needed a prom date and he owned a tux. They moved to Yakima in 1959. Ken’s first teaching job was at Washington Jr. High. His first day of his first job, he had to drive Patty to Ellensburg to deliver their daughter Sherri. He loved to tell how the car broke down in the canyon. He then moved to Davis High School, where he was so proud to have coached Willie Turner. He and his coaching buddies had so many stories about coaching, hunting and just fun times. Next he went to YVC and coached football, track, and cross country, and started an archery class. He was very proud that he had pioneered weight training in Yakima. He had many athletes who kept in touch with him and thanked him for the lessons he taught them. After retirement he went to Germany and taught and coached at military schools. In 1965 he and Patty moved their family to the home he would live in until his death on Church Road in Wiley Heights. Here he ran an orchard and had a green thumb. He loved his roses and enjoyed canning all of his garden bounty. He especially loved sharing his apples, garden produce and his canning goods to family and friends. Ken was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting with his sons and grandsons. Before his sons could go with him, he loved to hunt with his coaching buddies Larry Pryse, Bill Thompson and Louie Patton. He said they would all call in sick on opening day. They shared lots of good times. He shared his love and knowledge of hunting and fishing to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He bought a condo in Ocean Shores and loved going there and digging clams with family, but most of all his high school friend Gary Cowalchi. He also loved going to Hood’s Canal and gathering oysters. Frank Roi taught with him at Washington Jr. High. Frank had a beautiful place right on the Canal. He loved the Seahawks, Mariners and Zags. He would yell and coach them very loudly. You can take the coach out of coaching, but you can’t take the coaching out of a coach!
Ken was preceded in death by his grandmother Amelia (Ganny) Benson who he loved dearly; his father Clifford Edwards, brother Lenard Edwards, his beloved Aunty Ester and Uncle Leo and grandson Brent Edwards. He is survived by his mother Florence Halsey who turned 106 in August; his ex-wife and friend Patty Edwards; daughter Sherri who Ken was fortunate to have as his caregiver; she gave him exceptional care and he was able to stay in the home he loved until his death; sons who he was so proud of Ernie Edwards (Julie), Eric Edwards, and Brian Edwards (Lori); grandchildren, Jacob, Jerry (Jessica) and Jason (Becky) Culver. Clint and Brodie Edwards; Andrea and Cody Edwards; Tyler (Annie) Jenni and Kari Edwards; and Whitney (Kyle) Clark; great-grandchildren, Becca, Scarlett and Lilly Culver; Evan, Oliver and his newest James Kenneth Edwards; Callen and Hudson Clark; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces that he loved dearly. He had enjoyed a relationship with a high school classmate, Evelyn Stukert. He loved her dearly and shared many great moments with her and his kissing cousin Jo and her husband Ferrell. He will be dearly missed by his family and those that knew him.
A Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. A Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery will be held Tuesday, December 15th at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
