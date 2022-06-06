Kenneth Cater

Kenneth Edward Cater, 54, of Richland, WA, passed away May 23, 2022. Ken was born June 20, 1967 in Yakima, WA to Edward and Sharon Cater. He graduated from Davis High School in 1985 and started his higher education at YVC before he joined the Air Force in 1989. Ken married Dawna Wilson in 1989 and together they had 3 children, Bradley, Brittany and Brandon Cater. Ken went on to get his Master's degree in Business Administration in 1994 and became a CPA. He had his own practice for many years and continued until his passing. Ken was a loving father who found joy in riding his Harley, playing the guitar, cooking and hanging out with his dog Iggy. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cater in 2018, and his great, nephew Sawyer Savage in 2018. He is survived by his mother, Sharon, brother, Kevin, sister, Kris (Fred), as well as his children, Brad, Brittany and Brandon, along with extended family and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
