What can we say about Kenneth Carl Hooper? Junior, as he liked to be called, passed away December 2nd, 2021, at home with his loving family close by. Ken was born on Mother’s Day in 1961, which his Mom never let him forget. He attended school in West Valley, playing basketball throughout. Ken and his brother along with lifelong friends and cousins ran up and down the roads and hillsides of Ahtanum and Wiley City pheasant hunting, fishing and just being boys. Anything outdoors, Junior was there. From finding a nice specimen while mushroom hunting or spotting turtles at Gold Creek, he loved the outdoors!
Junior was a jack of all trades. He worked in well drilling, several local warehouses and he picked more than his share of apples. He was always there to help a friend. Raking leaves, rototilling, fence building, tree cutting, weed pulling and cleaning up, he didn’t care as long as it was outside, he was there.
Ken was a simple man. He didn’t ask for anything, yet he would have given you the shirt off his back if it was needed. He has a quiet soul. Content with who he was and where he was going. We asked Ken to describe his life and he said, “I lived. I laughed. I loved.”
Thank you, Junior, for showing us life is Just Another Day In Paradise.
Junior is survived by his only brother Don Hooper (Kathy Poirier), his niece Michelle (Kyle) Follansbee and her girls Abigail and Madelyn and his cat Kitty Kitty, his cousins Keith and Kent Nickles, Jack Knox, Larry (Marge) Knox and Dan and Jeanie (the Warden) Knox who Ken lived with during his illness. He is also survived by his brothers from another mother Curt, Bill and Joe Goodall, his sisters from another mister Diane, Tina and Kathy Goodall as well as his other mother Mrs. G (Deanie Goodall).
He was preceded in death by his father Ken Hooper Sr. and his mother Carol (Knox) Smith, uncles and aunts Gary and Lillian Knox and Lew and Anita (Knox) Nickles, his other mister Paul Goodall and his grandparents.
A campout is planned for the spring of 2022. Please contact the family at (509) 949-8548 for details if you would like to attend.
