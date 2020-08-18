Kenneth C. Weddle Jr. passed away on August 11, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19. Ken was born to Kenneth Weddle Sr. and Carol Lytton Weddle on Feb. 20, 1963 in Long Beach, Ca. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1981, attended YVCC and went on to work in the plumbing industry. He enjoyed his time as a Volunteer Firefighter, where he made many lifelong friends. Ken was kind, looked for the good in everyone, and was always very optimistic. He enjoyed spending time outdoors; fishing, camping, and boating. He also had a passion for old cars and Nascar. Ken loved spending time playing cards, listening to music, and “cracking open a cold one” in his garage sharing stories of the good ol’ days with friends and family, who he adored. Ken married Dawn McLean on July 29, 1995. He supported his family in all they were involved with; sports, parades, performing arts, and raising many animals for 4-H. Ken is survived by his wife Dawn McLean Weddle, his two daughters: Brandi (Rob) Wolfe, and KayDee Weddle, his grandsons: Aiden, Landon, and Mason, his mother-in-law Diane McLean, and his aunt Marilyn (Harlan) Briscoe. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Sr. and Carol Weddle, and father-in-law Ronald McLean Sr. We would like to give a special thanks to Nakia Lanier for his endless friendship and help through the years. Ken thought of you as a brother. Ken was loved tremendously and will be greatly missed. We urge you to wear a mask and social distance. It could prevent a death of a loved one.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In