Ken Mitzel was born Sept. 12, 1946 to Frances and Wendelin Mitzel in Yakima. He had a long career in sheet metal fabrication after serving in the United States Air Force. He then married his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann. They went on to raise two amazing girls, Cindy Miller and Colleen Bailey. Ken taught them an incredible work ethic.
Ken took pride in everything he did from large projects around the house to keeping every item he owned in the best condition. He’d let anyone borrow his tools, but he made sure he knew where they were at all times and when they came back home to their space.
He enjoyed a long life of being in the outdoors, hunting (especially his trips to Montana), hiking, jeeping, woodcutting, fishing, and camping. In his later years he loved to see those hobbies carried on by his four grandsons who he adored like no other. They were the light of his life!
Ken also enjoyed reading western and crime thriller books. He would always ask us to find the latest and greatest. He was a novice with history whether it be local or international. He was a man of few words and some would perceive him as “crabby” but he had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone!
Ken is preceded in death by his parents and brother (Raymond) along with extended relatives. His father was one of thirteen kids in the Yakima Valley.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, daughters Cindy (Darrin) Miller, and Colleen (John Kenneth) Bailey, grandsons Tyler Miller and fiancé Courtney Butler, Eric Miller and fiancé Emily Kotz, Ryan Miller, and Jayce Bailey. He is loved by his family beyond measure and will forever be in our hearts.
There will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
