Ken Canuto Facio Sr., 66, of Yakima passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with his son and daughter at his side. Ken was born in Toppenish, WA and was the youngest of 16 siblings. His parents were the late Cresencio J. and Margaret Facio. Ken was raised in Wapato, WA and graduated in 1972. During his high school years, he played football, wrestled, and ran on the track team. His senior year Ken joined drama and fell in love with the arts.
Ken was a hard worker, he dedicated over 15 years to the Wapato School District and the Naumes Juice Plant. Before that, he worked at the aluminum plant in Goldendale and a sugar plant in Toppenish, WA where he was a truck driver for over 10 years.
Ken was a self-taught musician, learning how to play the drums by ear without needing to learn how to read music, and played for over 50 years. He loved all musical genres, dancing, and gambling at the casino. In his younger years, he loved riding motorcycle bikes, hunting, fishing, and playing tennis. He was funny, he would tell old stories of his younger, crazier years and always had a joke to share. Ken was a helpful man, he would help whoever came to him, by giving money or fixing something. He also enjoyed working in his yard and always tending to his mother’s flowers to make sure they were ready for Memorial Day every year.
Ken was an amazing father, he would tell his children “I can’t buy you expensive things or go on fancy vacations, but I can give you my time.” Ken and Blanche Slockish raised three children together, stepson Austin Howtopat Jr., daughter Dora Apodaca, and his youngest son Kenny Ray Facio Jr. He is survived by his children, grandchildren Federico and Abrionna Apodaca, and son in law Hugo Apodaca. He is also survived by his siblings Theresa Ortega, Jim Facio, and John Facio, of Sacramento CA; Larry and Ben Facio of Wapato, WA; Joe Facio of Toppenish, WA; and Patty Gonzales and Mary Munez of Yakima, WA. Ken is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Luterio Facio, Max Facio, Dora Facio, Ralph Facio, Chris Facio, Ernie Facio, and Lupe Martinez. Ken will truly be missed by everyone!
The viewing will be on Thursday, April 30th from 4-7 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Funeral services will be Friday, May 1st at 10 am, followed by burial at 11 am at the Reservation Cemetery. Please be mindful of the 10 people or less social distancing practices and pay your respects from a distance if attending.
