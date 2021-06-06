Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
For the Godfather, “Billy”, our gentle bear and family Buddha: Kelly.
On May 26, 2021, Kelly Marshall was called upon by the heavens. He takes with him, and leaves behind, so much love – from his parents, siblings, friends, extended family, adoring Kyla and their sweet son Wyatt… every one of us loves and misses you dearly. Kelly was always smiling, full of peace, happiness and joy – which he enthusiastically shared with the world, as was evident by the many smiles and laughs that he sparked. He loved living life and experiencing it with others, both in the moment and through memories – including many quotes. One of the brightest examples is his love of winter, the snow, and Christmas – notably the festive lights. For almost 34 years of radiant positivity among us here – for which we are most thankful, Kelly has been asked to shine on in other places and in other ways. While none of us wanted it to be Kelly’s time, we have it on good authority that he was needed.
Though it may prove difficult to recognize, I know that Kelly will connect with us and smile from above – especially when we harness our inner Clark Griswold at Christmas time. Or when quoting movies and stand-up comedy, playing video games or enjoying the snow, we’ll find more than just a familiar action… perhaps we’ll notice an extra special feeling of reassurance, comfort and calm. As Kelly was able to influence us with his good nature, laughter and contagious smile, we can honor and perhaps connect with him by sharing goodness and light with the world. With, and through each other, in shared experiences and shared memories, Kelly’s bright spirit will live on.
Kelly is survived by the love of his life, his wife Kyla and their son Wyatt, his father David Marshall of Oregon, mother and stepfather Ed and Linda Jestes of Redding California, his siblings Jonathan (Diana) Marshall of Los Angles California, Alison (Derek) Neal of England, Petar Marshall (Molly) of Idaho, Grace Marshall of Oregon, Malcolm Marshall, Rachael Marshall, Eamon Marshall and Tyler Travis of Seattle, grandparents Angelo Miralbella and Pauline Burlew of California and grandfather Mike Marshall of Oregon, Scott and Wanda Alexieff (in-laws) of Yakima and Britt and Tyler (brother and sister in-law) of Snohomish.
A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. In lieu of sending flowers please hang Christmas “Kelly” lights in honor of our beloved family member, Kelly.
Until we meet again – “Miss you already.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In