Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kelli Kristina Morozzo was born in Yakima, Washington on March 31, 1959 and went to the Lord on January 10, 2021.
Kelli lived her whole life in the beautiful Yakima Valley. She met her husband James Morozzo in high school, and they were married for forty years. During their marriage they carved out a great life in Cottonwood Canyon where they called home since 1981.
Kelli became a mother to two wonderful children and raised them with a loving hand. She would do anything for her children. She became a grandmother in 2020 to Calvin James, and if time would have permitted a granddaughter in July 2021, Aurora Victoria. Her passion was being a cowgirl and having fun riding with lots of friends throughout the years. In her younger years she competed in playdays with the Highland Riding club and later joined the Quiatham Riders 4H drill team. Her talent and riding skills paid off with countless ribbons and buckles.
As an animal lover, living on a ranch provided her the opportunity to indulge her passion of loving animals by adding dogs, cats, horses, chickens, a cockatiel, and fish. Being outside with her animals helped keep the ranch grounds in order and grew her skills as a master gardener. Growing trees, flowers, and planting a huge vegetable garden every year kept her family and friends in fresh produce all season long. She and her husband built their first greenhouse which she would spend a lot of her time. At night you could find her reading a romance, western or mystery novel or watching sci-fi or horror movies. Kelli was a talented artist and created several unique wood pieces to display for various holidays. Kelli was always calm, easy going, but could sometimes be hard-headed and did everything “her way.”
Kelli is survived by her husband of 40 years James Morozzo; daughter Nicole (Chad) Chronister; son Jared (Maria) Morozzo; grandson Calvin Chronister, mother Faye Ives, sister Victoria Ives and many cousins, nephews and aunts. She is preceded in death by her father James (Kip) Ives.
She will be missed and her memory will always bring us joy. We love you momma. We miss you and we look forward to seeing you again when we are called home.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Kelli’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Yakima Humane Society and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In