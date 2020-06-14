Keith W Zirkle passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2020 at Apple Creek Residential Care.
He was born August 5, 1927 in Chelan, WA.
He lived his early years and was schooled in Yakima. He joined the Army in 1945 and served in Korea.
After his honorable discharge he attended Perry Institute in Yakima, then worked for Libby’s, which took him to Walla Walla, WA, Leipsic, OH, Sunnyvale, CA, and Salem, OR.
He returned to Yakima when the Libby’s plant in Salem shut down. He worked for the Ace Hardware Distribution Center in Yakima until his retirement.
He married Betty Stites on March 26, 1977 and took on the joy and responsibility of helping raise her youngest daughter, Janet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, sisters Eleanor Corbus and Barbara Prest. He is survived by sister Billie Doane of Entiat, WA, step children Julie Verney, Mark Stites, Danny Stites, and Janet McGilleray and their children, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog Buck whom he adored.
We would like to thank Apple Creek Residential Care and hospice for the care of our uncle these last months.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In