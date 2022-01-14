Valley Hills Funeral Home
Keith Lee Workman, 47, passed away January 7, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA.
Keith was a lifelong resident of Wapato and a member of the Wa-High class of “92.” He graduated from the YVC nursing program with an R.N. degree. He was a talented trumpet player during his school years and was the featured trumpet soloist when the Wapato Junior High Jazz Band that competed at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho.
In recent years he was plagued by continuing health problems that prevented him from enjoying life to its fullest. While his health allowed he was an avid outdoorsman, spending many happy hours on the river bottom fishing, and hunting birds. He mentored several friends and neighborhood boys in fishing skills and shooting safety and proficiency.
Keith loved cooking and was able to replicate almost any dish. He spent many hours watching the cooking channel on TV and visiting online cooking sites. He developed his own dry rubs and his BBQ pork ribs were incomparable at family holiday dinners. Everybody either stood back or assisted him because we all realized he was the undisputed best cook.
In 2016 Keith became involved in City Government when then Mayor, the late Tony Guzman recognized his potential and recommended him for a vacant council seat. While he was on the City Council he spent many hours doing “ride arounds” with the police and developed a deep friendship with and respect for several officers. He aspired to become a policeman and enrolled in a police training course. Although he was excelling in the training it became apparent that his health would not allow him to pursue that dream.
At the next election, Mayor Guzman was defeated by a razor margin and the city descended into a dark period of lawsuits, mismanagement and apparent corruption. For a period Keith became the lone dissenter on many questionable decisions. Thanks to the efforts of many good people too numerous to mention, control was wrested back.
When the next election came around in 2019 Keith ran for Mayor and won handily. He went to work, along with a new council to restore integrity and regain the confidence of the people in their city government. There is much work to be done but he leaves the city in a far better condition and capable hands.
Although Keith was not a member of any particular church he had a belief in and personal relationship with God that was inspired by his “Grandma Workman” and great grandparents, Henry & Minnie Woitt.
Keith had a deep kindness in him and a caring spirit. He was happy when serving others. He had an unquestioned integrity and God had gifted him with a superior intellect. He will sorely be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Keith was born to Ken & Donna Workman and is survived by his parents Ken Workman of Wapato, WA and Donna McFarland of Wapato, WA. He is also survived by several uncles, aunts and numerous cousins.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on January 15, 2022 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA followed by graveside services at Zillah Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the “Keith Workman Memorial Policeman Safety and Welfare Fund” if they wish. Checks may be made out to Ken Workman and sent to Valley Hills Funeral Home in C/O the Workman family 218 W. 3rd St., Wapato, WA 98951. To avoid any appearance of impropriety they will be presented uncashed at the first convenient Council meeting. The checks will be endorsed at that time in the presence of the Mayor and Council. The funds will then be released to the Chief of police who will dispense of them for approved expenses.
Please send condolences to ValleyHillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in