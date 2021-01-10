Valley Hills Funeral Home
Keith Lee Wickstrom was born December 18, 1940 to Hjalmar and Hazel Wickstrom. He had two brothers and one sister. He went to be with his Lord December 28, 2020, 10 days after his 80th birthday.
Keith grew up on an apple and pear orchard in Selah, WA. He played 3rd base on the Selah baseball team that beat Richland for the league championship (before there were state playoffs). He played drums in high school band. Keith graduated high school in 1959.
Keith was always a sports fan. He liked watching the Seahawks, Mariners, Gonzaga, and anything sports on TV. He also loved his little black dog Marley. Keith had a great sense of humor and was never missing a good laugh. He especially loved playing pinochle at family gatherings.
As we grew up on the farm, the only way for us to make money was to pick apples, pears, and cherries. Keith was always a hard worker and a fast picker. His goal was to pick 150 boxes a day at $0.14 a box (before bins came out). Another one of Keith’s passions was growing a large garden and beautiful flowers. As a kid he grew Marblehead squash which he entered at the fair and always got a blue ribbon for.
Keith was in the US Army and Army Reserves as a cook.
Keith married Renee Hart and had two sons, Brian Ladd and Darren Wickstrom. After a divorce he married Juanita Moultsby who died from cancer 8 years ago. Keith has lived with his brother Jerry for the last 6 years in Naches.
Keith had a lot of different jobs: driving truck for Continental Grocers, running apple orchards, selling cars, running a fruit and vegetable stand, and selling real estate in Montesano and Ocean Shores. He was preceded in death by his son Brian Ladd Wickstrom, wife Juanita Wickstrom, sister Karen Wickstrom, and his parents. He is survived by son Darren Wickstrom, brother Rodger (Jackie) Wickstrom, brother Jerry (Mary) Wickstrom, and a lot of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In