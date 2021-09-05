Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Keith Jones passed away at his home in Selah on August 28, 2021 after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer.
He was the youngest of three sons, born to Janice and Harley Jones on August 15th, 1957. He married the love of his life, Tamie Leist, in 1978 and had three children: Jason, Tanna, and Jamie.
When he was younger, he enjoyed snowmobile and motorcycle racing with his two brothers, along with watching NASCAR races with his father. Later in life, he enjoyed taking hikes and bicycle rides on Sunday, having dinner with his close friends, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his mother Janice Jones, his brothers (and sisters-in-law) Marc (and Tammy) Jones and Steve (and Priscilla) Jones, his wife Tamie Jones, his son (and daughter-in-law) Jason (and Jenny) Jones, his daughter (and son-in-law) Tanna (and Wade) Helms, his son Jamie Jones, and six grandsons.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend with a wry and witty sense of humor. He was generously giving of his time and assisted many people during his life. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and was an exemplary follower of Jesus. He will be missed dearly.
Keith & Keith Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements with private services only. In lieu of flowers or condolences, please tell a friend or family member a joke and pass along an act of kindness. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
