Keith James Golob passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Kadlec Intensive Care Unit in Richland, WA due to complications from COVID-19.
Keith was born August 17, 1958 in Yakima, WA. He grew up on the same dairy farm in Granger, WA that he would go on to spend 61 years improving and expanding upon alongside his father and brothers, building it into the successful business it is today. He graduated from Granger High School in 1976 and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Keith married Joyce Bos on October 17, 1981. Together they raised four successful children, of whom Keith was incredibly proud. He loved spending time with his family around the swimming pool, going on vacations, and giving tractor rides to his grandkids.
Keith had a passion for dairy farming. He would take anyone along in his muddy farm truck to show off the dairy and he shamelessly endorsed and indulged in all dairy products, with ice cream, chocolate milk, and butter being his favorites. He could go for hours talking about milk prices or the latest technology in “nutrient” (manure) management. When he wasn’t in his truck, he was likely out on a tractor. His siblings joked that he should have worked for John Deere, because he had a knack for finding all the different ways to break equipment.
When we managed to pry Keith away from the dairy, he loved spending time with friends and family. It didn’t make much difference to him if he was floating a river on a fishing boat or an inner tube, as long as he was able to share the day in good company.
Keith appeared as a calloused, gruff farmer from afar, but for those who were fortunate to get a closer look, he was also a generous, welcoming human being. He loved to help those around him in need, and was particularly fond of overbidding on items at charity auctions.
Keith is survived by his wife, Joyce, his two sons Richard (Anna) and Phillip (Lorri), his two daughters Kendra (Chris) Gay and Karin (Keefe) Brockman, and five tractor-loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Edna, brothers Paul, Charles, Kevin, and Jeff, and sister Mary Klarich. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Memorial donations may be made to the Granger Alumni Association Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 1, Granger, WA 98932).
The family is asking everyone to please join us in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. We look forward to the day when it is safe to have a memorial mass and celebration of life where we can embrace and remember Keith.
