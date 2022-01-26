Smith Funeral Home
Keith Jackson Ward, age 88, passed away January 21, 2022. He was finally reunited with the love of his life Carylon Louise Lambdin Ward. Carylon passed away July 24, 2020 at age 85. They were Mabton High School sweethearts. Mom cheering dad on every baseball season. He was an awesome pitcher and turned down his offer to join a professional farm team after high school. They had other dreams and a life together planned. Mom and dad were married on June 4, 1953. Their honeymoon was on Camino Island and they stayed for a short time working for dad’s uncle. Family called them back to the valley where they settled into raising their family. Cathi was born in 1955 followed by Vic in 1957 and Ricky in 1958. Dad worked farming jobs all over the valley before he was hired on at the Hanford project. They bought the Country Corner Market in Sunnyside and mom ran the store while dad worked. Dad and mom shared a love of horses and they started teaching us kids to ride which led to many trips to the back country on trails they now call The Cascade Trail. In 1966 mom and dad were able to purchase our family farm. For over 30 years they built up the property, planted asparagus and raised some of the best beef around! Dad continued to work at Hanford and mom raised us kids and farmed. She was a tough boss and we learned the value of working. Quite a few of our friends did too. Each year asparagus season brought 15+ teenagers to the fields every day. It was not all work, we had the best end of season parties!
Summers were spent camping with family on lakes and rivers. Dad was an excellent slalom skier, jumping off docks or shore without ever getting wet! Mom always present with her white waist life vest on (a little fear of the water). Even with work and farming both of them were always present for our sports or 4-H. They continued that with all of their grandkids too. Always present, cheering us on. Dad took an early retirement at the age of 55 and discovered a new love, golf. He was a member of Black Rock Creek for many years. Building friendships that have lasted for years. They sold the family farm in 1999 and moved north to the mountains for over three years but the valley was their home and in 2003 they moved to Grandview. Mom had a long-standing love of flowers which she perfected on their one acre yard. For the next 15 years they traveled & camped with us and the growing grandkids. We were also able to share with them a cruise in the Gulf of Mexico, a trip to Kauai and a two day jet boat trip down the Snake River. The yearly Smith family reunion was a favorite. Dad spent the final three years before mom died taking care of her as her Alzheimer’s progressed until she had to spend her last nine months in a memory care facility.
Keith and Carylon are survived by daughter Cathi Barr (Gary) of Kennewick, granddaughter Jessica Zackula (Larry), grandson Trevor Barr (Sheena), grandson Ryan Barr (Erica), son Vic Ward (Deb) of Selah, grandson Matthew Ward (Chelsey), grandson Booker Ward (Amber), son Ricky Ward of The Dalles, grandson Mason Ward, granddaughter Cami Ward, great-grandchildren: Taylor, Ashlynn, Zander, Zane, Ryker, Garrett, Kealy, Hunter, Chance, Bailey, Kadence, Addison, Kennedy, Brayden, Leland, Brooklyn, and Axton. They are also survived by their sisters-in-law Donna Ward of Yakima and Debra Lambdin of Grandview, and sister Royce LaBay of Boise, ID.
No formal services will be held. Those wishing to sign Keith’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
