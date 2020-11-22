Valley Hills Funeral Home
Keith Jr. was born on November 5, 1993 in San Diego, California to Carmen and Keith Barnes Sr. On November 7, 2020, our dear Keith tragically passed away in a motor vehicle accident at the hands of a drunk driver in Alvin, Texas.
Young Keith and his family moved to Yakima where Keith attended St. Joseph Marquette School and lived among his numerous cousins and his maternal grandparents. His grandparents endearingly called him “el nene.” In 2008, Keith moved to Texas with his father and stepmom Christin. Keith spent many summers traveling with his mother Carmen to Washington and Oregon beaches, Hawaii, California, and Mexico. He loved the water and was always the first one in and the last one out. His passions were family, friends, music and working on Gundam model kits. He enjoyed and was quite knowledgeable about every genre of music and spent hours putting his intricate Gundam kits together. Keith was kind, sensitive and full of compassion. It was easy to see why some described him as a gentle giant. He also played football for Alvin High School where his large and imposing stature was an asset. His father proudly assisted in coaching him.
Keith is survived by the love of his life, fiancée Natalie Woodford, mother Carmen Segura, father Keith Sr., stepmom Christin, godparents Wesley and Shelly, sisters Akira and Angel, nephew Cashton, grandfather Jesus Segura, tíos/tías Jesús, Lourdes, Jorge, Santiago, Becki, Trino, and Aurelia, cousins Canada, Grecia, Sahara, Jesus Jr., Belén, Noel, Nicholás, Zochil, Austin, Brittney, Trino, Crystal, Jesus, Miguel, James, Micah, Charles, Tony, Michael, Luis, and Franco. Keith is also survived by his best friends and brothers Joshua Fleming and Tony Torres.
Keith, we will miss your laughter, your hugs, your smile and your gentle presence. Rest in peace sweet nene.
