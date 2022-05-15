Keely Christen (Coffman) Smith

Keely was born on April 27, 1972 to Cliff and Jo Coffman in Prosser, WA. She passed away on May 7, 2022. She went to Prosser High School and was with the class of 1990. She wrote poetry and was a wonderful artist.
Keely is survived by her son Joshua Evan Smith and his daughter Mia; daughter Katie Jo (Mario) Carmona and children Meah, Avah, Sophia, and Tony; daughter Emily Yvonne Coffman; her parents Cliff and Jo Coffman; brother Kory (Tracy) Coffman; brother KC (Ashley) Coffman; her aunts and uncles: Pauline Ergeson, Jim and Shelly Ergeson, Ron and Linda Coffman, Wayne Coffman, Doug and Tricia Coffman. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Keely is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Curtis and Ruth Ergeson, paternal grandparents Richard and Shirley Coffman, aunt Linda (Ergeson) Hill, and uncle Glen Ergeson.
A family and friends gathering will be at Cliff and Jo’s home (174001 W. Buena Vista Rd., Prosser, Wa.) on May 21, 2022 from 1-5 pm.
