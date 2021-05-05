Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kay Widick played her first bingo game in heaven on April 30th, 2021. She was born in Gobles Michigan on December 13th, 1939. She moved with her family to Selah in 1944 and eventually relocated to California where she married her husband Tommy, on July 25th, 1969. They then moved back to Selah and built a home on her family’s property where they raised their son Troy and celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Kay spent lots of time in bingo halls, casinos and on slot machines. She loved country music and taking trips to Las Vegas, Wendover, and Lincoln City. She ran Elk’s bingo for several years, worked as an optician and eventually owned and operated The Smoke Shop in Selah before she retired. “She never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to her, was just a friend she hadn’t met yet.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Art and Fern Donaldson; brothers Bob and Ted; and many other family members including her daughter Vickie, who passed away at birth. She is survived by her husband Tommy; son Troy; grandchildren Trent and Trianna; brother Jack (Joyce); sister Sue; and sisters-in-law and loyal gambling companions Lana and Loy.
Everyone dies but not everyone lives. Our beloved Kay lived every day to the fullest.
