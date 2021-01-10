Rainier Memorial Center
Kay was born December 17, 1948 in Yakima, Washington to Lloyd and Louise Hammerstad. She was their 3rd year wedding anniversary present!
Kay attended Gilbert & Robertson Elementary schools, Wilson Jr. High, and graduated from Eisenhower High in 1967. She worked in the registrar’s office at Yakima Valley Community College and made many friends while employed there. In reading cards received throughout the years from fellow staff members, it was evident that she was highly regarded and considered a friend. Kay spent many years volunteering her time, and was especially proud to be a volunteer at Memorial Hospital Diabetic Clinic. Her smile, laugh, positive nature, kindness and absolute loyalties created a network of friends from school and work that has lasted throughout the years.
Childhood years were filled with horseback rides along the ditch banks, 4-H meetings and shows, trail rides in the mountains, family time at the cabin on beautiful American River, dragging the “Ave” with friends, and most likely pranks and mischief that are still held in secret. Later she enjoyed traveling with friends and family. For years she enjoyed group tours to destinations near and far with old friends and new friends she met on each tour. People were drawn to her friendliness and sense of humor. They immediately felt like they had known her all their lives. She made friends feel like a member of her own family! Her favorite times over the years were spent at Cannon Beach with family. More recently, she joyously celebrated her 70th birthday with a family trip to Maui, Hawaii.
Kay met the love of her life Darrell Simpson and they married August 1979 in Yakima at Christ Lutheran Church. Together they enjoyed a wonderful partnership in life, providing for each other’s needs with love and devotion. She was also a loving mother who encouraged and supported her daughter, Alyssa, through life’s ups and downs.
The meaning of an accomplished life for Kay was found in being a faithful and loving wife, a steadfast encourager and accepting mother and step mom, a caring and devoted daughter, sister and aunt, and a committed and loyal friend. She treasured her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she praised every day. She was active many years in Christ Lutheran Church choir and women’s bible study groups. She had such a grateful heart and would often say it was an attitude of gratitude that gave her the outlook she had on life. She didn’t hesitate to share her love for Jesus in words and actions. Loved ones and strangers would often be the recipients of “have a blessed day.”
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Hammerstad and Louise (Hammerstad) Goetz; her loving husband, Darrell; daughter, Alyssa; brothers, Jim Hammerstad and Lloyd Hammerstad, Jr; stepfather, Jack Goetz; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her step daughter, Nadine Simpson; sister and brother in law, DeeAnn and Rich Millet; sisters in law, Carla Hammerstad and Darlene Hammerstad; uncle Harvey Johnson; nieces, Ryanne (Stacy) Mills, Jaime (Earl) Lee, Kari (Haywood) Saunders, Leslie (Tim) Petro, Tami Dillon, and Kara Allen; nephews, Todd (Lisa) Brack, Nick (Emily) Hammerstad, Brynn Hammerstad, and Andy (Stacy) Millet; many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
God planned Kay’s life and filled it with purpose; she followed and lived out His plan with joy. She finished her journey here with us December 29, 2020, and arrived Home to spend eternity. What an amazing journey she had!!
Kay’s Celebration of Life Service and Reception will be held at Rainier Memorial Center spring 2021. She planned most of it herself, especially the reception with her favorite foods, and commented that it was as if she would be attending the reception herself because it was just as she wished it to be!
