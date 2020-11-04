Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Katrina Marie Abhold passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at Cottage in the Meadow on October 15, 2020. Her battle of over 20 years with the second rarest form of cancer is over and she is no longer in any pain. Katrina was born at Memorial Hospital in Yakima Washington on November 3, 1960. She was the fourth child of six to be born to Richard and Deloris Abhold. Katrina went to Holy Family and Summitview grade schools – this is where she made many of her lifelong friends, such as Kathy Brusic (Mann). Katrina was a graduate of Eisenhower High School, class of 1978. Katrina started her working career selling lemonade and golf balls with her sister at the 7th hole of Westwood West Golf Course. She also worked for Evan’s Nursery. She went to work for Hazel’s Candy Shop in the Yakima Mall and worked her way up to assistant manager. While working at the candy shop, she met Sue Toop, who became one of her many very good lifelong friends. Also, Laura, Evelyn, Dora, Willy, and Jerry. When the candy shop closed, Katrina went to work for The Bon Marche in the Yakima Mall. Later this became Macy’s in the Valley Mall. She was there for almost 30 years. Most of her working hours were spent in the purse and accessories department. Here she made many friends and loving customers. When she had spare time, she liked to bowl, attend Mariner games and she played on a softball team with her sister Katy. Her brother Chuck coached the team. She also went on many shopping trips with her mom and sister, Karen and Katy. They would go to Tri-Cities, Seattle and Canada. She loved Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast. Katrina also took time to go to Yakima Valley Community College. She made the Dean’s list and received a degree as an Administrative Assistant in 1992. In 1993 she learned medical terminology at Memorial Hospital. One of her most memorable moments was when her sister Katy won tickets to a “Meet and Greet” with Kenny Chesney at the Central Washington State Fair and asked Katrina to join her. During one of her lunch breaks, at Macy’s, Katrina met Richard Morken in the Mall and they became close friends. He would take her to the movies and dinner. Later he would help take care of her and yardwork around the house, when she was no longer able to do it herself. A big thank you to Sue, Kathy, the Kivis, Richard Morken and her many friends for showing Katrina love and support. Thank you to Memorial Hospital; Seattle Swedish Hospital; Virginia Mason; Northstar Lodge; Hospice and Cottage in the Meadow for your kindness, care and keeping her comfortable. Katrina is preceded in death by her father; Richard Abhold. She is survived by her mother, Deloris Abhold; sisters Karen (Dave Sisler); Katy (Tim Lacy); brothers Richard (Debby); Chuck and Lawrence (Juli); and many nieces and nephews. Katrina had such a simple, yet complex life. She was very private and did not want others to know she had cancer. So, at her request, there will not be a service. Our sister fought very hard, but it was time. I would much rather haver her here to just hear her say one more time “I know”; “Thank you”; and “I love you, big brother Richard.” Katrina, I will miss and love you until my dying day. Karen say’s “Goodnight Virginia.” Thank you to Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, for your kindness during this difficult time. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
