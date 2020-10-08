Kati Adel Redding, age 39, passed away peacefully in her home on July 12, 2020 with her family after her battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Redding; daughters Olivia and Charli; father Fred Alexander; sisters Gina Harding and family, and Cori Bivins and family. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Alexander.
Before becoming a stay at home mom, she used her beautiful smile, passion for kids and her education in Speech Language Pathology for several years in the school districts of Yakima, Royal City and Othello in the special education departments.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations or remembrances be sent to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kati’s name.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
