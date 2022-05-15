Kathy Cluck

April 18, 1962 - May 7, 2022
Kathleen Louise McDonald went home to her Lord and Savior the morning of May 7th after a long battle with her health starting in 2016. Kathy was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother, beloved by all who had a chance to speak with her. She leaves behind a devoted and doting husband and two daughters.
Kathy’s celebration of life will be held at Terrace Heights Assembly of God at a yet to be determined date. Please contact Kaitlin Cluck for more information.
