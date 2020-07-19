Kathryn Riemcke

“And LOVE… Amen.” In the hours just prior to her passing, with loved ones at her side, these are the words she uttered over and over again. It was a concise summation of her life; it was her death song. Kathryn Elizabeth (Crossland) Riemcke was born on March 31, 1922 in Connell, WA to Leo and Mina Crossland and passed on July 8, 2020 in Yakima, WA. She was 98 years old. Kathryn’s strength of character and determination was forged at a young age when she survived scarlet fever while growing up in Grandview.
She graduated Grandview High School in 1940 and married Wesley Ketcham on July 9, 1942. Together they had two sons, Milton and Roger. In 1965, her husband passed away suddenly leaving her a widowed mother of two teenaged boys. With only a couple weeks’ notice, she relocated to Yakima where she would go on to teach music to thousands of children in both the Yakima School District as well as many years at St. Joseph Marquette where she retired in 1982. While at St. Joe’s, she oversaw the annual Christmas program and arranged for it to be performed at the Capitol Theater for many years. Following her teaching career, Kathryn sold real estate until retiring in the mid-1990’s.
On August 20, 1967 she married Charles A. Riemcke and they embarked on a long and loving marriage until his death in 1994. They shared many passions together from a love of golf, UW football, travel, politics, and community. Among their many travels were vacations in Indio, CA, and Hawaii – “playing the links” wherever they would go.
Kathryn had a real love of community which is reflected in the many civic organizations and groups in which she was an active member including, Women’s Century Club, Order of the Eastern Star, P.E.O, Republican Party, Bel Canto Choral Society, Money Madams, YMCA, Yakima Country Club and the Yakima Sympathy Orchestra among many others. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Michaels Episcopal Church who shared her gift of music as the pianist/organist and choir. In her retirement, she taught exercise classes at the “Y” and enjoyed coffee with friends at Essencia.
Yet most of all, Kathryn loved spending time with her family – children, grandchildren, and oh, those great-grandchildren. There were vacations on Hood’s Canal, camping in her 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. She never missed an opportunity to make the most of the moment and enjoy it to its fullest. This led her to waterskiing and parasailing in her 80’s.
She enjoyed teaching grandkids to swim, play golf, or sitting and rocking those great grandkids. She loved every moment. We will miss her chocolate chip cookies and delicious pies, her quick smiles, and loving hugs, her red lipstick kisses and how she would graciously “give us 20 minutes to quit that” whenever we would give her a back rub. She was passionate about family, life, “and LOVE… Amen.”
Kathryn is survived by son Milton Ketcham (Francis Tinsley) of Yakima and son Roger Ketcham of Yakima. She is also survived by six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A private burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn’s name to your favorite charity. Keith and Keith is handling the arrangement.
