Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Kathryn Richey Reich, of Yakima, passed away to a better life, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the age of 90 at the Gardens University care facility in Spokane, Washington. Kathryn was born in Summit, Arkansas, to Arthur and Juanita Estes. She was an only child. Kathryn moved to Yakima Valley with her parents who were in search of work and a better life. She grew up and went to school in Yakima ultimately choosing nursing as her chosen profession. She loved and enjoyed being a nurse. She was married to her husband of almost 66 years, Roy Reich of Yakima, in 1951. Roy and Kathryn raised two sons.
Kathryn is survived by her oldest son, Gary Reich, and his wife Alana; and her youngest son, Ricky (Rick) Reich, and his wife, Clare. She is also survived by three grandchildren (Christy, Candy and Lisa) and three great-grandchildren (Kalia, Melia and Kai). Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Roy Reich and by her parents Arthur and Juanita Estes.
A Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am on July 14, 2021 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Lymphedema Network (NLN). The family of Kathryn Richey Reich wishes to express their appreciation for all the kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy. Thank you for your prayers and support during our time of loss.
