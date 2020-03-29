Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Kathryn Owen was born in Haines, Oregon, Sept. 27, 1923 to Fred and Irene MacDowell. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Keith, her older sister Virginia Heintz and younger brother Don MacDowell.
The family moved from Haines to Somerset, KY for a short time, then to Naches, WA when Kathryn was very young. Kathryn attended Naches elementary and high schools. She enjoyed sharing with family about working on her high school yearbook and school paper.
After graduating from Naches High School, she worked in a dress shop in Seattle for a short time before returning to Naches where she did accounting in a fruit warehouse.
Kathryn met the love of her life at a grange hall dance before the war started. They became engaged and she waited for him while he served in the US Navy. When the war ended, Keith was discharged and returned home. They were married in the First Christian church in Yakima on August 7, 1946. Mom often recalled how they bought a grey Mercury convertible and their first little house on 8th St. in Yakima with the money they had both saved while dad was in the service.
They moved to Terrace Heights shortly before their 2nd daughter Kristi was born and continued to live there 66 years until they moved directly into Highgate Assisted Living in Yakima.
Keith and Kathryn purchased a cabin on Rimrock Lake from one of dad’s customers in the 1950s and enjoyed many years staying there with family and friends.
After Keith passed away June 11, 2017 Kathryn moved to Wenatchee, Washington where she spent her last few years. She was a beloved member of the Blossom Valley Assisted Living family and known for her passion for life, her unending energy, her love and compassion for others and her love of music.
Kathryn and Keith had many special friends from their church, their neighborhood and their community. They cultivated friends from all generations. After their children graduated and left home their kids friends kept coming to visit them because they were so caring and fun. They were active in the VFW and spent many evenings dancing there.
She was an avid reader, a great cook and overall wonderful homemaker, wife, mom and grandmother. Mom loved to swim, dance, walk, fish, snow and water ski. She slalom water skied until she was 72. Until the day she died, she was convinced she could still water ski if she could just give it a try. The two most important things to Kathryn were her faith and her family.
Kathryn was active in the Women’s Club, Selah Garden Club, PTA, and a Campfire Girls leader. She was a Sunday School teacher and volunteer custodian at Terrace Heights Presbyterian Church where she and dad were charter members. When she moved to Wenatchee, she transferred her membership to Saddlerock EPC and in the 2 1/2 years she lived in Wenatchee she only missed a couple of Sunday services when she was sick. When family members weren’t there to take her, her friends from church made sure she went to church. She was a beloved member of her church family.
Kathryn and Keith went to Hawaii several times and after Keith retired, they bought a trailer and went to Canada, California, the east coast, Phoenix, and Yellowstone.
Kathryn passed away very peacefully in the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care she received at the hospital during her last hours as well as the loving and wonderful care she received at Blossom Valley Assisted Living.
Kathryn is survived by her children Shelley Dilley, Kristi (Tom Ernsberger), and Jeff (Teresa Owen), 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Keith and Keith Funeral Home.
The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In