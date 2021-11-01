Prosser Funeral Home
Kathryn Marie Flores, age 80, of Prosser, entered into rest on October 26, 2021 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. She was born on July 5, 1941 in Outlook, Washington to John and Frances Evelyn (Bush) Comstock and lived in the Lower Valley her whole life.
Kathryn and Rubeldo (Sonny) Flores were married on August 22, 1959 in Prosser. She worked in various agriculture and plant processing jobs. Her favorite position was that of school bus driver.
Kathryn was an avid reader, gardener and 4-H leader. She loved to be around kids and frequently volunteered at schools.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Sonny, of Prosser; son, John Flores and wife, Cindy of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter, Jennifer Wiscovich and husband, Eric of Bend, Oregon; grandchildren, Lauren and John Ryan Flores of Tucson, Arizona and, Charlie Wiscovich of Bend, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Comstock; and sister, Marcy Shreve.
Please join us for an informal gathering to honor Kathryn’s life on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Mercer Estates Winery in Prosser.
You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
