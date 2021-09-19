Smith Funeral Home
Kathryn L. (Pearson) Miller, age 84, of Grandview, Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Kathryn was born November 3, 1936, to Joseph H. and Pearl M. (Ragsdale) Pearson in Sunnyside, Washington. She was raised on the Horse Heaven Hills outside Prosser, Washington, with two sisters, two brothers, two foster brothers and one foster sister.
Kathryn graduated with the class of 1955 from the Prosser High School and married her high school sweetheart, George H. Miller, on June 5, 1955. Together they shared just 13 months shy of 50 years together. They raised their four children in Grandview.
Through the many years that she and George lived in Grandview, she had a wonderful “sister” relationship with Paulette (Bill) McKinney and Geraldine (John) Rayburn. These ladies always had a very special place in her heart.
After George retired from the Grandview Police Department as Chief of Police, they remained in Grandview a few more years. They enjoyed traveling and fishing and it was on one of their fishing trips that they discovered Conconully. As they drove into this tiny little mountain town in north central Washington, Kathryn looked at George and said, “This is it! This is where we should live!” They both fell in love with their little cabin in the woods, the mountains … and the fishing! They lived there together until George’s passing in 2004. Kathryn then moved back to Grandview where she lived close to an adored myriad of family and friends.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, George H. Miller, Sr., and their youngest daughter, Anita G. Cahill. She is survived by daughter, Deanna Pappert, husband, George, of Duvall, WA, daughter Donna Wells, husband Bill, of Homer, AK, son, George H. Miller Jr., Vancouver, WA and son Scott Cahill, wife, Mary, of Umatilla, OR; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. All of whom she loved dearly.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, September 24th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Burial will be in the East Prosser Cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA.
In lieu of flowers, for those of you who knew Kathryn, you knew of her love of family histories, please consider donating to her favorite hobby, The Historical Society at the Grandview Museum. Donations can be made to: The Grandview Museum, 115 W. Wine Country Road, Grandview, WA 98930.
