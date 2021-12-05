Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kathryn (“Kay”) L. Stafford passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Riverview Manor in Selah, WA. Kay was born to George and Lottie Slack on September 23, 1924, in Arapahoe, Colorado, the youngest of five siblings. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Tieton and worked in apple harvests. She graduated from Tieton High School in 1942. After his return from the war, she married Alton Stafford, and they were married for 66 years.
Mom was proud of her many years spent in PTA and the many local and state leadership positions she held in that organization. After her retirement from Libby’s, she and dad travelled with their trailer to visit family and also to WWII 8th Air Force Reunions. Mom became very involved with the Tieton Old School Reunions, and they both looked forward each year to reconnecting with old friends at those reunions. She always looked forward to breakfasts with their coffee groups.
Mom enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts, garage sales and thrift store shopping, and never missed an opportunity to go shoe shopping. Family time was very important to her. She loved being with people. She was kind-hearted, caring, a good friend to many, and we will miss her dearly.
Survivors include daughters Shirley (Jerome) McIlvanie and Celia (Jim) Beckett; grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Platt, Erin (Ryan) Poznanski, Paige (Nolan) Schwartz, and Ryan (Robin) Beckett; great-grandchildren: Katarina and Liam Platt, Emma Poznanski, and Tommy Beckett; brother-in-law Murray (Cindy) Stafford and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Memorial Hospice and the staff and caregivers at Riverview Manor these past weeks. We are so grateful for the compassion and care given mom. She loved you all.
At her request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
