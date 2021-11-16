April 22, 1954 - October 24, 2021
It is with great sadness the family of Kathryn Kaiser announce that after a short battle with pancreatic cancer Kathryn passed away at home with family, Oct. 24th 2021. Kathryn grew up traveling as her father was in the USAF. Spending much time in Texas and the Yakima Valley. Kathy loved living in West Valley on a 10 acre ranch with horses and many more animals to keep her family busy. When Kathy’s kids were young they enjoyed being active with 4-H, girl scouts, cub scouts and many more family activities. As a family we loved camping with our horses at Tree Phones camp grounds and going to Liberty for the poker runs. Mom was always taking my brother John and myself to different activities to keep us busy and learning new skills all the time, her daughter Jennifer recalls. Kathy loved being a social butterfly. She loved doing crafts and got really good at doing ceramics. Kathy and her mother Mildred loved to take trips around the upper Pacific Northwest visiting the Indian casinos and enjoying the Native culture. Kathy and her mother enjoying going to the senior center and playing bridge and visiting with the other ladies. She is remembered lovingly by her mother Mildred Hilliard of Toppinish, her daughter Jennifer Kaiser, son John Kaiser & wife Laura Kaiser, granddaughters Corinne Emery & Danicka Anderson, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and many other loved ones.
A Memorial luncheon will be held at The Harmon Center in Yakima, WA, Saturday Nov. 20th from 2-5 pm. The family is asking that anyone who would like to join us in remembrance of Kathryn please join us. Condolences and helpful wishes can be sent to 30 Wanity Park, Toppenish WA, 98948 or dropped by the memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in