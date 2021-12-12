Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kathryn Cullen Richardson passed away December 8, 2021. Kathryn Helen Cullen was born January 24, 1943 in San Diego, California, the third child of Helen Jean Dillard and William Ernest Cullen, Jr., a Spokane attorney, then serving as an officer in the US Marines and preparing for service in the Pacific theater in World War II. Both of her grandfathers, William Ernest Cullen and Judge James Pitt Dillard, were attorneys, as was her great-grandfather, William Elmore Cullen, first attorney general of the Territory of Montana. Kay grew up on Spokane’s South Hill and attended St. Augustine’s Catholic grade school; she then attended Holy Names Academy, graduating in the class of 1961. She attended Gonzaga University and spent her junior year abroad in the inaugural year of the Gonzaga-in-Florence program. On July 25, 1964 she married Dennis Tyrrell Richardson, of Yakima, Washington. Kathryn and Dennis were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Spokane, with a reception following at her parents’ home on Browne’s Mountain. The young couple spent two years at Ft. Eustace in Virginia, where Dennis completed his basic training in the US Army before serving as a First Lieutenant. After Virginia they settled in Yakima, Washington where they raised their four children. Kathryn and Dennis were married 57 years.
Like her mother, Kathryn was a talented artist and staged various professional shows; she specialized in portrait artwork that captured and reflected each individual’s spirit she drew. She loved to travel, especially in Italy. She loved to experience new and exotic cultures and cuisines and would often create artwork from photos taken on her travels. Her greatest passion in life was her family – she loved to entertain and to gather with her children and grandchildren to share love and laughter. Her favorite place to spend time with family was at Hayden Lake, where she spent every summer from childhood through adulthood. She loved to swim, ski, and was an avid reader. Quick to laugh, her warm heart and strong spirit would light up a room. She taught Tai Chi and in the 1980s traveled to China with Tai Chi master Jou Tsung Hwa. In the early ’90s she joined a group that would travel yearly to Cyprus to deepen their spiritual understanding of Christianity. Her involvement in the community was tied to her passion for her children and the arts – she was president of the St. Joseph’s school board and Montessori board and also president of the Allied Arts Council. Her strength and perseverance was exemplary. Kathryn lived a very full life, and her love will live on in the hearts of her family.
Kathryn is survived by her four children: Michael Patrick Richardson of Selah, David Cullen Richardson (Kristin Larson MD), of Yakima, Dennis Tyrrell Richardson, Jr. (Julie Picatti), of Yakima, and Anne Richardson Finch (Alvin Finch) of Spokane; and by her ten grandchildren: Alexander Richardson (Maira), Nicholas Richardson (Sophia), Christian Richardson (Cassandra), Preston Richardson, Annika Richardson, Natalie Richardson, Kathryn Finch, Allegra Richardson, Fiorito Richardson, and Alexandra Finch. Kathryn is also survived by six of her nine siblings: William Ernest Cullen of Olympia, Washington, David Dillard Cullen of Olympia, Robert Kimble Cullen of Spokane, Julie Cullen Arnold of Spokane, Theresa Cullen Dickman of Spokane, and the Rev. Christopher Mark Cullen, SJ, of New York City.
The Vigil will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (212 N. Fourth St., Yakima, WA 98901) – her brother, Fr. Cullen, will be the Celebrant. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
