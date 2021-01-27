Kathryn C. Fritsch

September 11, 1949 - January 12, 2020
Kate Fritsch passed away on Tuesday, January 12th, at the age of 71. The second of five children born to Irma Rudser Fritsch and Dan C. Fritsch, she was raised in Yakima. She attended St. Paul’s grade school and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1968. Babysitting frequently during high school years and later, Kate demonstrated a natural ability caring for young children, and remained lifelong friends with families for whom she provided child care. Kate moved to Seattle in the early ‘70’s, and graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Education: Montessori. She married Peter T. Metzger in 1976 and had two sons, Rainer Metzger and Matthew Metzger. She fostered a daughter, Desiree Skerratt, and her granddaughter, Camilla Sherrod. Kate’s professional life revolved around her love of educating and caring for children. Known for her stunning silver hair, her laugh, and her vivacity, she is sorely missed by her extended family, and many, many friends from her many years of living on Capitol Hill. In addition to her children and granddaughter, she is survived by her siblings: Chris Jaekel, Tom (Lorraine) Fritsch, Dan (Arlita) Fritsch, and Steve (Ron) Fritsch Rudser, an aunt, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. The family plans a celebration of Kate’s life when we can gather in person.
