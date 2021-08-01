Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On the sunny morning of July 22, 2022, Kathleen Sharon Nicholson passed away peacefully in her sleep. Kathleen (Kathy) was born in Terrel, TX on September 16, 1946, to parents Nona Pearl and Herman Richard Churchley. Shortly after her birth, Kathleen moved with her parents to Portland, OR where they lived until her father graduated from Optometric School. After a few moves, they settled in Goldendale, WA for a spell. Kathleen graduated from Goldendale High School in 1964 and was always telling stories of her adventures and the great friends she made and held onto through the years. Kathy looked forward to and greatly enjoyed the opportunity to re-connect at each reunion.
In 1973, Kathleen married William (Bill) D. Nicholson, her husband of 48 years, who she met while living in Portland, OR and working at the Tek Tronix company. In 1976, she and her husband moved to Zillah, WA where she opened and operated Katie Bug Ceramics Studio. A passionate ceramics artist and teacher, she operated Katie Bug Ceramics until 1983 when she and Bill relocated to Naches, WA to join her mother Nona and sister Linda in operating Suntides Ceramics located in Gleed and then Yakima, WA. She spent many years honing her art and folks used to come from miles away to have her give their creations “eyes.” Kathy especially enjoyed her Tuesday night open classes held both in Zillah and Yakima. It was here she built some lifelong friendships and memories with her “regulars.”
Kathy retired from the ceramics business in 2004 and began devoting her time to her other passions including travel to the beaches of Oregon, sewing, baking, gardening, jig saw puzzles, games nights with the family, playing beauty shop with her great nieces, and her puppies!!! Anyone who knew Kathy knew she was happiest when she could sit in her yard and play with her puppies!
Kathy and Bill spent time each year on the beaches of Oregon, soaking up the salty air and putting her toes in the sand and water while watching the puppies chase the gulls. She and Bill also frequented the great camp areas on Chinook and White Pass, enjoying a good campfire cooked meal, toasted marshmallows, and playing games.
Kathy spent many hours sewing items such as lap quilts, bags, and organizers for the Vet homes and was an avid supporter of her local Vet programs and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Kathy was also a staunch supporter of the Humane Society of Yakima. She donated many supplies and took many opportunities to walk the dogs along the arboretum when she could.
Kathy’s family cannot express enough gratitude to the extremely caring and attentive staff at Good Samaritan Nursing Facility and the Memorial Hospice Group for the tremendous job they did in caring for Kathy in her final days. Kathy often expressed her love for the staff that worked with her and was always happy to see them. She always felt loved and cared for by the staff, for this we cannot thank you enough. We appreciate all you did and know you are all special people to do what you do.
Kathy is preceded in death by her mother Nona Pearl Churchley and father Herman Richard Churchley. She is survived by her husband William “Bill” Nicholson; sister Linda Rawson; nieces Sharon Patrick, Krystal Krenisky, and Merilee Bayer, brother James Churchley and wife Rose, niece Michele Juma and husband Ismael, nephew Matthew Churchley and wife Brianna, uncle Leroy Defries, and great nieces and nephews, Ashley Cawley, Kaitlyn Guthrie, Damien Krenisky, Hunter Juma, and Vincent Krenisky.
At the request of Kathy, there will be no formal service. She wanted no tears for her but rather that folks should think of her and smile. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Yakima Humane Society or a local no-kill shelter, local Veterans programs or the Wounded Warrior Project and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
