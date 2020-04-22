Valley Hills Funeral Home
Kathleen Marie Blanco was born on June 27, 1950, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Marvin and Marie Schultz and was part of a large family. She moved to Washington State at the age of 3.
Kathleen graduated from Toppenish High School. She had many careers throughout her lifetime, including employment at a hotel and a nursing home.
For the past number of years, Emerald Care in Wapato was Kathleen’s home where she was beloved. A wonderful conversationalist, Kathleen was knowledgeable in many topics, interesting and humorous.
Kathleen was very spiritual. She loved the Lord and trusted in His promise. She passed away on Easter Sunday, April, 12, 2020.
