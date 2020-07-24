Kathleen “Kitty” Hansen

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kitty passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and Pastor by her side. Kitty was born in Yakima on July 16, 1943 to Pius and Ida (Rathjen) Vetsch. She attended St. Paul and later West Valley High School where she met Jack Buchanan, who would carry her books from class to class for her. They later married on February 11, 1961. Her two amazing sons, Curt and Jimmy Buchanan, became her whole life when Jack suddenly passed away four years later on July 17, 1965. Kitty remarried, traveled around the country, living 2 years in England, then moved back to Yakima to raise her boys, allowing them to finish their education at West Valley.
Kitty was a hard worker, never complaining, sometimes working two jobs packing apples at Gilbert Orchards and Clasen Fruit. She was a great listener, good friend and was genuinely interested in finding the good in everybody. In 1994 Kitty began a 26 year relationship with Royal Schlepp and worked as a secretary at Sunnyside New Holland when the Royal and Kitty adventures began. Traveling to Florida, North Dakota, Mexico, Italy and Europe was great fun but they enjoyed spending most of their time at their lake house on Twin Lakes with cousins and neighbors Don and Betty Brown. The (Royal) 4th of July celebrations at the Lake House were spectacular and some of Kitty’s favorite memories with her grandchildren Courtney, Bryan, and Jack. “We love you Gramma Kitty and we will miss you.”
Royal and Kitty were together every day and enjoyed working cattle and putting up hay with friends and family. They would tell each other, “I Love You,” everyday. The family is thankful to Molly and Bob Fries for their years of friendship, love, and support. We take great comfort knowing that she no longer has to suffer and is present is Jesus’ arms.
Kitty is preceded in death by her parents, Pius and Ida Vetsch, late husband Jack Buchanan, sisters Virginia Angiano, Diane Hudson, and Marilyn Heironimus, brothers Raymond Vetsch, Jay Vetsch and Carell Vetsch. Survivors include her two sons, Curt (Becky) Buchanan, and Jimmy (Gail) Buchanan, soulmate and life partner Royal Schlepp, grandchildren Courtney (Brett) Almon, Bryan Buchanan, and Jack Buchanan, and sister Denise (Bob) Russell.
A Public Viewing will be at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Due to Government Mandates, there will be a family-only Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to The American Heart Association and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
