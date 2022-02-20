Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kathleen “Kathie” Alice Cardone was born June 11th, 1948, in Spokane, Washington. She attended school and graduated there before moving to Randolph, Wisconsin. There she gave birth to the first two of her three children, Gina Catron and Nicole Johnson. In 1975 she lived in Burbank briefly before moving to Yakima in 1980 where she gave birth to her third child Erik Smedema.
She enjoyed working as a clerk and meeting new people, many of whom became lifelong friends. She was fiercely independent, an avid pool player, she had a deep love of cooking and trying new recipes and loved growing plants and gardening. She was called home to God’s Garden Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 12:37 pm.
She is preceded in death by her parents David Head, Alice and Bruno Cardone, and her sisters Louise Head and Lynda Turner. She is survived by her sisters Jodean Cardone, Rose Cardone Brodrick (Jim), Anita Robinson (Jim), Celia Johnsen, all of Spokane, Washington; her three children, Gina Catron (Dan) of Moxee, WA, Nicole Johnson of Cashmere, WA and Erik Smedema (Heather) of Snohomish, WA, and six grandchildren, Ashlee and Wyatt Catron, Noah, Abraham, and Anna Johnson, and Chloe Smedema. She left behind her dogs Natty and Peanut, and her cat Purdy, always faithful companions.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
