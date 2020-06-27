Kathleen Betsch

On June 21st, 2020, we lost our mother, sister, grandmother, wife, aunt and dear friend. Kathy was born Kathleen Pomerenke in Alexandria, Mn. on Christmas Day 1946 to Murl and Virginia Pomerenke. She was most definitely a gift to all of us. As a child she moved with her family to the Yakima area. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965. Married and raised her family here in Yakima. She started out working at Snokist Cannery then moved on to working in the kitchen for the Osteopathic Hospital for many years. She retired from her dietitian career in the kitchen at Summitview Elementary, where she dearly loved being with all the kids. Her hobbies were her family and of course her BUNCO groups.
She is preceded in death by her parents Murl and Virginia Pomerenke. Kathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Daniel (Danny) Betsch, her two daughters, Kris Valentine (Molineux/Wiley) & husband Dave Valentine, and Kim Fields (Wiley); her sisters Linda Benscoter (Pomerenke) & Sharon Pace (Pomerenke) & husband Randy Pace, her brother Mike Pomerenke and her sister in law Diane Allen (Betsch); three grandsons, Mikael Molineux, Danial Fields and Derek Molineux, several nieces and nephews and so many friends.
Kathy was a very modest person and did not want any service or memorial and we will honor her wishes. We will notify friends and family for a “celebration of life” at a later date.
