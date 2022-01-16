Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Kathie S. Sanders passed away on November 20, 2021, the day that would have been Mom and Dad’s 73rd anniversary. Kathie was born to John and Agatha Dueker on May 13, 1930. She graduated from Selah High School, and married Gail Sanders in 1948. Mom is survived by her three children, Yvonne (Steve), Jerry (Trudy), and Jeanne (Mike). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Megan, Danny, Jamie, Erika, Theresa, Marisa, and Sam; also, great-grandchildren including Madi, Payton, Treyden, Kaden, Jenner, Juniper, and Evee. Mom was so happy to have had visits from her great-great-grandsons Corbin and Greyson. Mom is survived by her bother Ken. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Gail in 2020, and a grandson, Aaron.
Mom and Dad developed and lived on a fruit ranch on the Royal Slope where they raised their children. Mom worked as a bookkeeper/tax preparer for a number of years. Mom was a seamstress, cook, and gardener, and avid bridge player. After selling the ranch and moving to Yakima, Mom went to work for Dwinell’s Central Neon in 1968 until retirement. Mom volunteered at the senior center in Yakima preparing taxes for those who walked in needing assistance.
Mom and Dad enjoyed a trailer club traveling to many fun destinations. They cruised to Alaska, but the highlight of their travel was a trip to Ireland. Mom and Dad ultimately found a snowbird location in California where they for many years played golf, bridge, and met lifelong friends.
Mom and Dad moved from Yakima to Hearthstone Assisted Living in Ellensburg in 2020 to be closer to family. Several of the staff and caregiver, Mike, became friends to them; and after Dad passed, Mom so appreciated their care and friendship. Mom enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
A memorial service for our loving Mom will be May 6, 2022, at 11:30 am at Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in