Kathi Kerney

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Kathi Anne Kerney, 56, of Yakima, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 23, 2022 after battling cancer.
She was born to the late Raymond J. and Katherine E. Kerney on July 11, 1965, in Yakima, WA. While never married, she spent 23 years with the love of her life William (Bill) Sandall, lovingly calling him her husband to all who knew her. Kathi is survived by three children, Ryan Holmes (Melissa), Holly Beeler, and Sara Sandall, and four grandchildren, Jakobe Aslup, and Jordyn, Raymond, and baby number 3 Holmes.
Kathi worked as a bartender for over 20 years at the VFW and was loved by all who met her. After the loss of her mother, Kathi became her father’s primary caregiver, even after her diagnosis and up to the day of his passing. Even as her illness progressed rapidly, she made time for everyone she loved often prioritizing their needs over her own health. As her health declined, she’d keep reminding her kids that “mother knows best” while trying to plan one more trip to the beach, to reminisce her favorite days of living there with her best friend as a teen.
She taught her children the importance and value of family and raised them to be strong, honest, and compassionate. She loved a good yard sale, going to the beach, sharing a good laugh over drinks with friends, camping with Bill, playing with her grandchildren, binge watching Desperate Housewives and listening to music.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936).
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
