She passed away February 19, 2022 at the age of 95 at Crescent Healthcare Center. Mom was born January 19, 1927 on the plains near North Dakota to John and Mary Zacher Wingerter.
The family moved to Yakima when she was 9 years old. Mom attended St. Paul’s grade school and later graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1945. In that same year she met a very handsome man named Bob Milliron. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1946, and then blessed with 9 children. They had 43 wonderful years together until dad’s passing in 1988. In 1991, she got together with Dusty O’Halloran and they had 30 years together until his passing in 2020.
Mom was very active in the church singing in the choir for 30 years YLI for over forty years. She worked in the canneries after being a stay at home; mom sold Avon and volunteered at Providence Hospital. Mom loved music, dancing, gardening; her roses were so beautiful and playing pinochle with her good friends for over 50 years. Mom and dad traveled all over the states and later she and Dusty traveled to Ireland and France and the states finally getting her on a plane.
Mom is survived by 6 of her children and spouses, John (Suzanne) Milliron, Marilynn (Jerry) Sweesy, Lynette Street, Teresa (Don) Ozanich, Richard (Carol) Milliron and Margi (Guy) Lockwood; sister in law Beverly (Milliron) Mallory, 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents her husband Bob, children James Milliron, Barbara Nance, Jerry Milliron, son in law David Street, granddaughter Hilary Martian and grandson Alexander VanKeulen. Her second love Dusty O’Halloran, brother and sister in law John and Barbara Wingerter, sister and brother in law Lloyd and Barbara Bechard.
We would like to thank the staff at Crescent Home Healthcare for their love and care of our mother.
Visitation will be February 28, 2022 at Langevin El Paraiso from 4:00 until 8:00 PM with a vigil service at 6:00. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Redeemer Church will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 10 am on with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. To leave a note for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
