Katherine “Katie” Louise Humula passed away unexpectedly at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona on August 30th, 2020. She was 67. Katie was born in Seattle, Washington. She graduated from Issaquah High School and married Bryan Fish. Katie and Bryan moved to Yakima, Washington and then to Tieton, Washington to raise their three children together.
Katie later moved to New Port Richey, Florida to begin a new chapter as an entrepreneur before she settled in Arizona. She made many friends there, and everywhere she went. She attended River of Life Church until her passing.
Katie was sustained by her strong Christian faith and her love for her friends, family, and coworkers. She loved to garden, sing, dance, travel, and spoil her grandchildren. Katie is remembered most for the immense love she bestowed upon her friends & family, particularly her children and grandchildren. She never knew a stranger and had a heart for the downtrodden.
Katie was a creative loving soul who craved adventure and laughter at all of life’s silliness. The world shone brighter with her in it, and she will be greatly missed by so many. May she rest in peace.
Katie is survived by her siblings Jeannie Gibson, Joany Miles, and Steven Humula, her children Andrew Fish and A’nna Fish, and her grandchildren Steven Sires, Jared Sires, Elijah MacCalla, and Rebekah Fish, and her dog, Vinnie.
Katie is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Emiko Humula, and by her eldest beloved daughter, Rebekah Sires.
*Psalms 91:1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
