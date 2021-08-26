Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On August 19, 2021 our sweet aunt Katherine June Lee went home to be with Jesus. Katherine was born January 12, 1930 to Carl and Elsie Ludwig, the youngest of their five children.
Katherine graduated from Selah in 1942 and had many fond memories of her school days. She went on to college in Ellensburg where she earned her degree in education. Katherine met the love of her life there and enjoyed a good life with Stan until his passing in 1999.
Katherine discovered she had a knack for floral design and started her own business specializing in weddings. She particularly enjoyed creating arrangements for her family and friends, which they enjoyed immensely.
Katherine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Elsie Ludwig, sisters Elsie Renneburg, Dorothy Lennon, and Elizabeth Berry, and brother Oscar Ludwig.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Tahoma Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
