Katherine Helen (Wahsise) Tulee “Keysumwhy” was called to heaven on August 29, 2020 in Harrah, WA.
Katherine was born on November 20, 1948 in Nespelem, WA to her parents, Leslie and Stella (Friedlander) Wahsise. Katherine was a member of the Yakama Nation and retired from working 20+ years at Yakama Nation Legends Casino Hotel. Katherine had a heart of gold. Very family oriented and she was the eldest of 13 siblings. Katherine enjoyed big family gatherings, she was usually first to show up and last to leave. Katherine enjoyed traveling to casinos, camping, and spending time with her granddaughters Gracie and Dakota. Katherine will be truly missed by everyone that had a pleasure to meet her. Her sense of humor, laughter, kindness, and good encouraging words she would share.
Every time you would see Katherine she would greet you with a smile and a hug along with short conversation. A beautiful soul inside and out, truly a heart of gold.
She is survived by husband Thomas “Tex” George Jr., daughter Faye Marie (Shawn) Marceau, granddaughter Gracie “Sunshine” Marceau, daughter Eva Mae Tulee and granddaughter Dakota “Pretty Star” Heemsah, son Thomas “Sonny” George III, son Randy “Munna” (Joyce) George, grandson Christian George, mother Stella Thompson, 4 brothers, Les (Wilma) Wahsise, Sam Wahsise, Jim (Marti) Wahsise, and Joe Wahsise, 7 sisters, Mary Jane Wahsise, Grace (Louie) Sweowat, Alice Wahsise, Paulie Wahsise, Annie (Randy) EagleClaw, Elizabeth “Liz” Wahsise, and Isabel “E” (Kenny) Hambly.
Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved and showed love for them all.
You could ask her for help and she would be there no matter what it was. Family was everything to hear she will be truly missed.
xoxo - The Wahsise Tribe
Katherine is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Sam and Flora Wahsise father Leslie H. Wahsise, maternal grandparents Sam and Margaret Friedlander, brother Paul Wahsise, nephew Dustin Wahsise, grandson Lcpl. Joe M. Jackson, and grandson Kelly M. Zick.
Services will be September 1, 2020. Dressing 8:30 am Wapato for immediate family only. 10 am services will be conducted at family home, 3210 Harrah Road, and to McCoy cemetery for final resting place.
A thank you to DaVita dialysis in Zillah.
