Katherine Aloysius Nease, 70, of Yakima, WA, passed away peacefully on 06/27/2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to parents Katrina and Aleck Aloysius, on 07/21/1949 in Piamiute, AK.
She graduated from Mt Edgecumbe High School in 1967. She went on to study at Sheldon Jackson College and graduated with Associates of Arts.
Katherine worked as a server for Olive Garden of Yakima and enjoyed serving the community for 11 years.
She was an amazing artist, drawing Alaskan totem poles and art. She also was a great poem and storyteller and had several poems published. Her last work was a potluck cookbook for Alaskan family tradition.
Katherine met Steven Ira Nease Sr. at a dance in California after her graduation. They were married on April 5, 1975 in Phoenix, AZ. Together they raised 2 children: Carolyn Elizabeth Nease and Steven Ira Nease Jr.
Katherine is survived by Carolyn E. Nease, daughter, Steven Nease Jr., son, grandsons Sean Nease, Kaiden Nease, and Mathyas Longie; granddaughters, Nikki Longie, Meleah Longie, and Hazel Rain Nease. She is also survived by sisters Loreen Steeves, Elaine Aloysius-Vatter, Bonnie Persson, Agnes Aloysius-Hoffman, Dinah Samuelson, and Brenda Aloysius; brother Hank Aloysius; Honeygirl & Fred Nahoopii, aunt and uncle, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve Nease Sr., Katrina Aloysius, mother, Aleck Aloysius, father, brothers Bernard Aloysius, Aleck Aloysius Jr, and Terrence Aloysius; Margaret Reed, sister, and her dearest grandmother whom she spoke of fondly.
The family has entrusted Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory with the arrangements. Our lovely Mama will be cremated and inurned with our dear father at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. With all that is going on with our world, we are not having a service right now. We will have the traditional Alaskan potluck to be announced when it is safe to do so. The family will keep all posted. We hope that we can all come together to celebrate our Mama’s life.
“You have taught me so much Mama… I have learned what it means to be a strong woman with confidence in who she is and courage for where she is going. I learned how to work hard so that I could stand on my own and create the life I want for myself. A life I am proud of. You are my constant and loving support and your guidance I cherish. You are and will always be forever close to my heart.” Love always, your daughter.
“Love you, grand-mere,” from Sean.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In