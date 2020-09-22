Karon Corinne Osborne, 68, of The Dalles, Oregon passed away from metastatic lung cancer after a courageous battle on August 21, 2020. Karon was born on January 20, 1952 in Ellensburg, Washington to Keith and Mary Jane Casidy. Karon was greeted on the other side by her daughter, Cori Chudek, and her mother, Jane. Karon is survived by her father, Keith, brothers, Flint Casidy, Wade Casidy and Joseph Casidy, two grandsons, Taylor Chudek and Matthew Chudek, her aunt Cora Lesser, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life is September 27, 2020 at Wishram Park at 1:00 PM; potluck.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In