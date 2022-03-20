It is with heavy hearts, the family of Karl Leroy Wyatt announces that he passed away suddenly at his home in Happy Valley, Oregon on February 28, 2022, just one month before his 64th birthday. Karl was born in Yakima, Washington on March 31, 1958, the third of four children of Emma Jean Harris Wyatt and Johnnie Ray Wyatt.
Karl’s parents were very active in the church and as a child, Karl became a member of Victory Church of God In Christ in Yakima. His mother encouraged all of her children to take music lessons and Karl learned to play the bass guitar. He would play at church and among his school friends.
Karl attended school in Yakima at Adams Elementary School, Washington Junior High School, and A.C. Davis Senior High School. While attending A.C. Davis, Karl played basketball and was a member of the track and field team. After graduating from A.C. Davis in 1976, Karl met Mary Cyr and moved to Portland, Oregon where he was employed by Unified Grocers for 38 years. In 1982, Karl married Mary and they raised three sons, Charles, Jeremy, and Randal.
From the time he was a child, Karl loved model cars and action figures, and assembled a huge collection of those cars over his lifetime. His favorite car was a Corvette, but he settled for a Chevy Camaro. Upon Karl’s retirement in 2018, he continued to enjoy his hobby of collecting model cars and action figures. The day after he passed away, a new model car he had ordered was delivered to his home.
Karl worked hard and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He instilled in his sons that same sense of responsibility to family while encouraging them to pursue their dreams. Prior to the death of his parents and grandparents, Karl was a loving son and grandson and made sure that he checked on his parents and grandparents on a regular basis.
If Karl was called on by family members during difficult times, he responded and did whatever was required to help. Fortunately, if he needed to travel, he was within driving distance, because Karl never got on an airplane.
Over the years, Karl maintained long and enduring friendships with classmates and extended family members, including Eric Silvers, Greg Muldrow, and his cousins Van Johnson, and Adrian Johnson.
Karl was preceded in death by his mother, Emma; father, Johnnie; sister, Renita Rae Wyatt Gammage; maternal grandparents Mattie Lee Brown Harris and A.C. Harris; paternal grandparents, Annabelle Wyatt and Lloyd Williams.
Karl is survived by his wife, Mary; son and daughter-in-law Charles Wyatt and Carlye Wyatt of Battle Ground, Washington; son and daughter-in-law Jeremy Wyatt and Brooke Wyatt of Portland, Oregon and Randal Wyatt of Portland, Oregon; grandsons, Kaimbrian, Tevian, Ramsey, and Maxwell; granddaughters Genevieve and Sloane; sister and brother-in-law Nora Wyatt Potter and Gregorio Potter of Hillsboro, Oregon; sister Evangelist Joyce A. Ware of Killeen, Texas; brother and sister-in-law Johnny Wyatt and Eva Wyatt of Port Gibson, Mississippi; nephews Anthony Mims (Christalyn), Dominique Mims (Carmen), Alton McCane, Titus McCane (Elaina), Johnny Wyatt, Jr. (Sherri); nieces Syreeta Mims, Mariah Mims, Anetria McCane, Marita Gammage, Desiree Drisk, Khaleelah Young and Marieta Wyatt-Hamilton (Terrance); his aunts, Lucille Harris of Yakima, Washington; Bessie N. Gratton and Joann H. Francis (Roy), both of Seattle, Washington; his uncle Ernest Campbell of Stockton, California; and numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Karl will be remembered and missed by his family, friends, and the many persons he met during his life. Karl’s arrangements were handled by Mt. Scott Funeral Home in Portland, Oregon. Condolences and memories may be shared at: Karl Leroy Wyatt Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information (mtsfh.com).
