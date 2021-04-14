Karen Sylvia Moen, 81, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, with family members by her side. She was born April 8, 1939 in Everett, Washington, to Robert and Eleanor Kennard. Karen was raised and educated in Bothell, WA.
Karen met the love of her life, Edwin Moen (Eddie), in 1955. They were married on November 9, 1957. They lived in Kirkland and Redmond, WA where they had 3 children, Kimber Lee, Daniel Joseph and Eric John.
Karen moved to Yakima with her husband Eddie and family in 1974. Here she and Edwin continued to raise their children. Karen was always supportive and enthusiastic when it came to her family’s hobbies and activities. Here she enjoyed years of entertaining family and friends at their home with summer fun in the swimming pool, camping and picnicking with family and friends at White and Chinook pass campgrounds, numerous trips to ocean beaches on our Washington coast, the annual springtime trek on the Vredenburgh Blue Bird Trail and her flower and vegetable gardening. Prior to her retirement, Karen worked in retail and clerical jobs.
When asked, friends and family would use these words to describe Karen, she was a woman of warmth, kindness, compassion, empathy, grace and strength. She was a loving, teaching, caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great aunt and a true friend. She never failed to recognize the good in every person and her love was always unconditional. She tried to instill these values in her children and grandchildren. We would be remiss if we did not share that her grandchildren, Cory Moen, Kyra Moen, Kaitlin Moen and Destini Moen and great-grandson Malakye Moen were the lights of her life! Each of them a treasure and their “Biscuit,” aka “GG,” will truly be missed.
There is a quote she valued and lived by throughout her life: “Square your shoulders to the world; be not the kind to quit… It’s not the load that breaks you, it’s the way you carry it.” Karen was a strong force yet composed and personable, never selfish nor unkind. She was the first to help someone in need and her family and friends would all agree, she made everyone in her life feel valued and important. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Karen is preceded in death by her father Robert, mother Eleanor and her husband Edwin. She is survived by her children: Kimber L Moen, Daniel J Moen and Randy Moen, and Eric J Moen, grandchildren: Cory Moen, Kyra Moen, Kaitlin Moen and Destini Moen, great-grandson: Malakye Moen all of Yakima, siblings: Roberta Cadwell of Woodinville, WA, Clyde Kennard and wife Judith Kennard of Stanwood, WA and Ron Kennard and wife Peggy of Yakima, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karen’s wishes were honored upon her death. She requested to be cremated and no service to be held. A private inurnment will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood, Washington, at a later date. To honor our Mother’s memory, please be kind, respectful and helpful to others in need, for this is her legacy.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Memorial Hospital’s nursing staff, Dr. Maxwell and the staff at Cottage in the Meadow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In