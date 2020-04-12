Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Karen Marie Dwarshuis, 67, passed away April 6, 2020 at Landmark Care Center, due to natural causes.
She was born in Seattle, WA on May 5, 1952 to Frederick and Maryellen Dwarshuis. She was raised in Yakima.
Karen is survived by her family, Bryan (Bonnie) Dwarshuis, Stacy (Carol) Dwarshuis, Diana (Mike) Brown, Caden, Dylan and Hailey Brown, Aaron (Ruth) Dwarshuis, Jakob and Isaak Dwarshuis, Tyler (Jennifer) Dwarshuis and Camille Dwarshuis. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Brookside Funeral Home is in charge of cremation. Due to current events, a Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Memories may be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In