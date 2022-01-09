Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Karen Lee Law passed away December 12, 2021 in Yakima, WA. Born November 2, 1942 to George Thomas and Shirley Griffith in Portland, OR, Karen was raised in White Salmon, WA. Although tragedy struck her young life due to the death of her mother when she was six years old, she was lovingly surrounded by a large family during her growing up years. She and her older sister, Delores, were blessed with loving grandparents, Roy and Edna Griffith, grandmother Donnie Thomas, uncle Dale and aunt Marge Merryfield plus numerous extended family around the Columbia Gorge area. Her father, George Thomas, remarried, bringing sister Patty Thomas Carlson and brother Allen Thomas into their lives.
Karen enjoyed small town life through her school years in White Salmon, graduating in June 1960. In August 1960, she married Ross Nedry. They moved to Portland, OR to grow their family to include daughter Brenda and son Scott. Five years later, they moved to Port Angeles, WA where second son Todd was born. After living in the Peninsula area, the family moved to Selah, WA in 1973.
Karen worked at Peoples Store in the downtown Yakima Mall until the store closed. She later worked in management at Whistlin’ Jack Lodge, where she met her future husband, Richard J. Law. Karen and Rick married August 27, 1983.
Living in Gig Harbor, WA for a time, they embraced the opportunity to purchase Squaw Rock Resort along the Naches River on Chinook Pass. They successfully operated and expanded the business until selling. After a time, they joined in partnership with son Scott Nedry to purchase Fosseen’s Home & Hearth in Yakima, WA.
When retirement came along, Karen and Rick decided to follow their dream of building a home in La Conner, WA so they could spend more time boating in the beautiful San Juan Islands. Living there they quickly made many friends, but the pull to return to the Naches Valley brought them home to family and old friends.
Karen is survived by husband Rick Law of Naches, WA, daughter Brenda Reinholt (Steve) of Wenatchee, WA, son Scott Nedry (Carrie) of Selah, WA, son Todd Nedry of Naches, WA, and stepson Richard B Law (Kathleen) of Spokane, WA. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be shared with family and friends in Spring 2022.
Rick and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. I think we met in 1983 walking on Rock Creek Road, Karen was so kind and always had a smile.
Sincerely, Ray and Pam Novobielski
