Karen Lee Kobes passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home Sept. 4, 2021.
Karen was born on August 12, 1951 in Sunnyside, Wa. to her loving parents Ollie and Helen (Ruff) Dodd. A brother, Gary, and sister Laurie made the family complete. They made their home in Granger, where Karen attended school, graduating in 1970. During her senior year she made Princess for the Granger Cherry Festival.
Karen worked for several years as a secretary for Bleyhl Farm Service in Granger. She also worked as a parapro for Granger School District. She was vice president for the Granger Chamber of Commerce. The love that Karen had for scentology and antiques brought her to open her own shop in Zillah, Wa. She also enjoyed, with the company of her husband, attending the flea market in Packwood yearly for 23 years sharing her treasures and homemade scented gifts, essential oils and lotions with everyone who attended.
Karen never met a stranger. She enjoyed life and shared that with everyone she encountered. Her smile could brighten any mood. She was such a loving compassionate person, always willing to lend a hand, regardless the situation. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and a very unique personality. And she was loved by so many people.
Karen married her best friend and love of her life, Richard Kobes, in 2000. Together they made a home in Granger, Wa. They shared many adventures and a strong, loving bond between each other and their family. Recently she was surprised with a celebration for her 70th birthday, surrounded by loved ones. She was also able to go on a camping trip with her son. Her pride and joy was her husband, family and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her father (Ollie), sister (Laurie), brother (Gary), and 2 grandchildren (Jessica and Isaac).
Karen is survived by her husband Richard Kobes, mother Helen Dodd her children Julie (Greg), Danny (Tonya), Gerritt, and Heidi (Kerry), grandchildren Dallas (Dianna), Michael, Tyler, and Dominic (Abby), great-grandchildren Morcellis and Easton; also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a viewing held on Tuesday Sept 14, 2021 1-6 pm.
Funeral services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Hone in Sunnyside, Wa. on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow.
