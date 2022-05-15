Karen Lee Bennett (Monoian)

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Karen was born September 26th, 1946 in Yakima, WA and left this Earth on May 7th, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father. She was surrounded by her family and those who loved her.
Karen grew up in Yakima and spent most of her life there other than a 20-year vacation in Skamania on the River. While Karen lived in America, she never missed an opportunity to explore her Armenian heritage and was very proud of the journey her family took to get here. Karen was married to her soul mate, Ken Bennett, for 51 years. Their love story started when she was 4 years old, and he was 8. He was the blonde boy who could catch water skippers and she was the dark curly haired girl who he’d give them to. They shared their love of dancing, racing, camping, and fishing, in addition to travel and adventure.
Karen found her strength and joy from the love of her family and sharing the core principles she was taught as a girl by her grandfather and grandmother Monoian. They instilled in her at a young age, the importance of volunteering, giving back to her community and hard work. She loved her family very much and cherished all of the adventures and gatherings throughout the years. While Karen was never blessed with children of her own, her nieces and nephews would often tag along and were treated just the same as if they were her own.
Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents Daget and Regina Monoian, grandparents Doc and Viola Cody, her mother Sara Lizotte (Monoian), her father Richard Cody, sister Baby Cindy Sue, and sister Vicki Jean.
Karen is survived by her husband Ken Bennett, brothers Rick Lizotte (Cheryl) and Jeff Lizotte (Shellie), uncle Dave Monoian (Anita), nieces and nephews: Cindy Larson, Tina Masters, Brande Lizotte (Ryan), Justin Lizotte (Chandra), Roy Boob, and Brittany Lizotte, and great nieces and nephews: Billy Lizotte, Sammy Masters (Michelle), Tori Ann Lizotte, Makenna Larson, Austin Boob, Christopher Boob, Brayden Boob, Jesalyn Lizotte, Brode Mulvahill, Victor Garcia-Lizotte, Aubrey Lizotte, and Jaselle Garcia, and numerous cousins.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
